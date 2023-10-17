Racers picked to finish 7th in MVC, Salukis rank 9th in preseason poll

Heartland Votes
This year’s Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll was released on Tuesday, October 17.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(KFVS) - Murray State University Men’s Basketball moves up in this year’s Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

The Racers are predicted to finish seventh, with 292 points in the 2023-2024 preseason poll released on Tuesday, October 17.

This is up from eighth place in last year’s ranking.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Men’s Basketball team fell from last year’s ranking to ninth place, with 218 points in the MVC preseason poll.

Last year the Salukis were ranked to finish third.

For the third straight year, Drake has been picked as the preseason favorite.

The following is this year’s preseason ranking:

  1. Drake (24 first place votes) with 558 points
  2. University of Northern Iowa (19 first place votes)with 524 points
  3. Bradley University (3 first place votes) with 487 points
  4. Indiana State University with 402 points
  5. Belmont University with 400 points points
  6. Missouri State University (1 first place vote) with 386 points
  7. Murray State University with 292 points
  8. Illinois State University with 237 points
  9. Southern Illinois University with 218 points
  10. University of Illinois at Chicago with 157 points
  11. University of Evansville with 95 points
  12. Valparaiso University with 66 points

