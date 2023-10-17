Poplar Bluff police looking for driver after child hit by vehicle

Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff police are looking for the driver of this red SUV in connection with a hit-and-run...
Poplar Bluff police are looking for the driver of this red SUV in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a juvenile injured.(Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a driver after a child was hit by a vehicle this morning.

According to Poplar Bluff police, the hit and run was reported around 8:11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17 at the 1100 block of West Harper Street.

Witnesses told officers that a male juvenile was walking to the bus stop when he was hit by a red SUV. The driver did not stop.

A neighbor drove the juvenile to the hospital. He was later transferred to a St. Louis hospital. Police say the seriousness of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632 or email dmustain@pbcity.org.

