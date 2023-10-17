Piedmont woman seriously injured in Wayne County crash
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman from Piedmont was seriously injured in a crash in Wayne County after the vehicle overturned.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred on October 16 around 7:15 p.m. The crash location was on County Road 361, seven miles north of Williamsville.
The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2021 Polaris Ranger, ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The driver, 55-year-old Andrea Brantley, was transported by Air EVAC to St. Louis University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
According to the MSHP, Brantley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.