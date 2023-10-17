Part of KY 121-Business in Mayfield to close for Halloween parade Oct. 21

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting people of traffic changes for the Halloween parade on Saturday, October 21.

According to KYTC, a portion of KY 121-Business will be temporarily closed starting around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. and last for about an hour.

They say the parade staging area includes a section of U.S. 45/South 7th Street.

The route runs from U.S. 45/South 7th St. eastward on East South Street then turns southward along KY 121-Business/South 6th Street/Paris Road between mile point 1.79 and mile point 0.9. It then turns eastward onto East Douthitt Street, where the parade ends at Mayfield High School.

Traffic along this section is expected to resume normal flow by 8 p.m.

Drivers may self-detour via side streets or the KY 121 Mayfield Bypass.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.