Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Part of KY 121-Business in Mayfield to close for Halloween parade Oct. 21

According to KYTC, a portion of KY 121-Business will be temporarily closed starting around 6:15...
According to KYTC, a portion of KY 121-Business will be temporarily closed starting around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. and last for about an hour.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting people of traffic changes for the Halloween parade on Saturday, October 21.

According to KYTC, a portion of KY 121-Business will be temporarily closed starting around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. and last for about an hour.

They say the parade staging area includes a section of U.S. 45/South 7th Street.

The route runs from U.S. 45/South 7th St. eastward on East South Street then turns southward along KY 121-Business/South 6th Street/Paris Road between mile point 1.79 and mile point 0.9. It then turns eastward onto East Douthitt Street, where the parade ends at Mayfield High School.

Traffic along this section is expected to resume normal flow by 8 p.m.

Drivers may self-detour via side streets or the KY 121 Mayfield Bypass.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Cape Girardeau city council members discussed the mall redevelopment plan.
Cape Girardeau city council discusses mall redevelopment plan
An escaped western Kentucky inmate was taken into custody in Tennessee.
Escaped western Ky. inmate taken into custody in Tenn.
A firefighter was injured in a Cape Girardeau house fire.
Firefighter injured in Cape Girardeau house fire
[FILE PHOTO] People gathered on Water Street in downtown Cape Girardeau for the Riverfront Fall...
2nd Annual Riverfront Fall Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau Oct. 21