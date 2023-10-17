Heartland Votes
Old Town Cape to host Spooky Market on Oct. 28

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will host a Spooky Market at the riverfront market on Saturday, October 28.

The Halloween-themed market will be from 8 a.m. to noon and wrap up the season. It will be held at the market lot on 35 S. Spanish Street.

You’re encouraged to dress up in your best Halloween costumes.

You can enter in the adult, child or pet costume contests. In order to participate, stop by the welcome tent at 11 a.m.

In addition to the regular vendors, there will be tarot reading, cookie decorating with Bon Bons and pumpkin painting with the Glenn House.

Organizers say Raquel Rae will provide music.

