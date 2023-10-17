Heartland Votes
New Missouri program assisting farmers with damage from black vultures

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new program in Missouri helps farmers recover from damage caused by black vultures.

In recent years, black vultures have become more of a problem for farmers and livestock. The migratory bird is a cousin to the turkey vultures. Their “bad habits” caused the USDA, Missouri Department of Agriculture, and the University of Missouri Extension Office to start a program to allow farmers who have lost livestock from the bird to recover some of that loss through money.

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, black vultures are aggressive and have been known to prey on calves, piglets, and other small livestock. Jonny Fox, with the United States Department of Agriculture, says while the birds are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 and while farmers or the public can’t legally shoot the bird, there are steps that people can take to protect their property from becoming a possible feeding ground.

“Look around your land, look around your pasture, and find dead trees, and go ahead and cut those dead trees out,” said Fox. “That is one step we recommend to people to make their property less attractive. Another step would be hanging an ephagee. Ephagees are one of the most effective tools we have. It essentially just sends a ‘not welcome’ signal to the black vultures.”

Fox says that you can also shoot fireworks in the direction or near the vultures to scare them off. If you think you might have a claim because a black vulture killed livestock on your farm, or if you need assistance deterring black vultures from your property, CLICK HERE.

