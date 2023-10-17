Heartland Votes
Missouri’s top education official announces resignation date

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Margie Vandeven will step down as Missouri Commissioner of Education effective July 1, 2024.

Vandeven has served as the Missouri Commissioner of Education for more than seven years. Her first term lasted from January 2015 to December 2017. She then served again from January 2019 to the present.

“Serving as Commissioner of Education for the great state of Missouri has been the honor and the opportunity of a lifetime,” Vandeven said during a board meeting when she announced the resignation.

Some of the statewide improvements Vandeven discussed as being improved for Missouri’s nearly 900,000 students at their families include:

  • Gathering stakeholders to discuss innovative, modern approaches to address the educator recruitment and retention crisis;
  • Ensuring schools remain among the safest places for students;
  • Increasing expectations, accountability, and support for continuous improvement for districts, charter schools, and virtual education providers;
  • Expanding career and technical education programming and apprenticeship opportunities;
  • Streamlining early care and education efforts through the newly created Office of Childhood;
  • Implementing a statewide approach to teaching reading
  • Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and administering historic levels of relief funding.

Vandeven said she decided to announce her resignation at this time to give the Missouri State Board of Education ample time to complete the process of finding a successor.

