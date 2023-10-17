JCAR keeps ISP assault weapons registry rule in place for now, calls for public hearings

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Lawmakers overseeing agency rulemaking aren’t happy with the Illinois State Police’s (ISP) definition of an “assault weapon.”

During a meeting Tuesday of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, members said the ISP’s definitions of “assault weapon” and “assault weapon attachment” are too vague.

It’s part of of an emergency rule following the assault weapons ban signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in January. The rule remains in effect. It’s set to expire Jan. 11, 2024.

The rule governs exemptions, which include weapons purchased before the law went into effect and those legally purchased out of state.

“Lots of continued discussion on this topic and an ability to provide further clarification to questions whether they’re specific firearm attachment magazine questions, issues about private security contractors, questions about transfers and the return of firearms will all be subject to additional conversation,” said Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria.

Committee members want ISP to hold at least three public on the new rule.

In a statement following Tuesday’s JCAR meeting, ISP Spokesperson Melaney Arnold said:

“We are happy to address all questions and comments submitted to ISP and will be doing so in the weeks to come. ISP already has one public hearing scheduled regarding the Protecting Illinois Communities Act rule and is working to schedule two additional hearings. ISP is committed to transparency with the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and the public. We appreciate JCAR working with us to allow the Emergency Rule to remain in effect as ISP works to address the concerns raised within our statutory authority.”

The Illinois State Rifle Association also released a statement following JCAR’s meeting saying it’s glad these three public hearings will take place.

