Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Investigation underway after shooting in New Madrid County

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place in...
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Morehouse on Tuesday.(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Morehouse on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were dispatched to Morehouse on October 17 after an argument was overheard, followed by a gunshot.

Deputies found a gunshot victim who was then transported to a hospital.

The deputies obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence, and found several items that were then seized.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event

Latest News

Missouri Education Board downgrades SEL standards amid ‘great deal of confusion’
Missouri Education Board downgrades SEL standards amid ‘great deal of confusion’
Catholic Charities donated and built the raised garden beds for Parkview School on October 17.
Raised garden beds installed at school so children with disabilities can participate
The suspect was described as average male height, thin build, wearing a tan or white hoodie and...
Hickman, Ky. police investigating business robbery
Hundreds of area high school and junior college students attended SIU Education Day.
Hundreds of high school, jr. college students attend SIU Education Day