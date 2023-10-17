Heartland Votes
Hundreds of high school, jr. college students attend SIU Education Day

SIU holds event to address teacher shortage.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Hundreds of area high school and junior college students visited Southern Illinois University for their 2nd annual Education Day.

The event is aimed at helping shrink the teacher shortage that is happening nationally and locally.

“I think this is a huge opportunity. Opportunities like these do not come around. So I feel like this is a great opportunity, I’ve learned so much being here and I’m grateful for this experience,” said Jazmiia Devile and Torinne Devile, Carbondale High School students.

On Tuesday, October 17, SIU hosted more than 300 students from 22 different schools in honor of the university’s Education Day.

Students from across southern Illinois had the opportunity to explore the different programs the university offers.

“I think that it’s really amazing that they’re reaching out to different schools and being like, hey, this is something that’s needed because it gives you more opportunities to learn about different areas. Like they aren’t just teaching you about education in general, they’re teaching you different things you can use in daily life on other topics besides education,” said Jillian Jones, Vienna High School student.

The dean of SIU School of Education recognizes the growing teacher shortage problem.

“We get calls from superintendents every day in our teacher education office asking for recommendations. They want to hire our teacher candidates while they’re still in preparation to become professional educators and so we know there’s a great need out here,” said Cecil Smith, dean of the school of education at SIU.

Smith said events like the university held on Tuesday are inspiring for what the future of teaching holds.

“To have so many young people come to the university to learn about our school of education, to learn about the teaching profession, it just really is such a tremendous event for us. And of course we are very eager to have so many of those students eventually come here to the university, come into the school of education,” said Smith.

As for the students who participated in Education Day, many are eager to hit the ground running in the classroom.

“I’m going into secondary education, social sciences, history and geography. And I was really excited about the Underground Railroad presentation that happened, I really got like behind the scenes of what we would do in college to prepare ourselves for being a historian and teaching that,” said Mackenzie Bullock-Moore, Vienna High School student.

And her fellow classmate is looking forward to what the future holds.

“So it was really interesting to hear people who are really interested in what I’m interested in and yeah it was very enjoyable,” said Stella Larson, Vienna High School student.

Leaders at the university said they plan on hosting more events like these so they can help continue to fight the teachers shortage.

More information on SIU Education Day can be found here.

