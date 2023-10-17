Hickman, Ky. police investigating business robbery

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Hickman are investigating a business robbery.

According to the police department, they responded to a robbery in progress at Wine Cellar II on South 7th Street around 6 p.m. on Monday, October 16.

Employees told officers a man entered the store, went behind the counter and demanded money. They said the believed he was armed as he took money from both registers and then ran from the store.

The suspect was described as average male height, thin build, wearing a tan or white hoodie and his face was covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickman Police Department at 270-236-2520 or Fulton County Dispatch at 270-236-3015.

