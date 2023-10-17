Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Hickman, Ky. police investigating business robbery

The suspect was described as average male height, thin build, wearing a tan or white hoodie and...
The suspect was described as average male height, thin build, wearing a tan or white hoodie and his face was covered.(Hickman Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Hickman are investigating a business robbery.

According to the police department, they responded to a robbery in progress at Wine Cellar II on South 7th Street around 6 p.m. on Monday, October 16.

Employees told officers a man entered the store, went behind the counter and demanded money. They said the believed he was armed as he took money from both registers and then ran from the store.

The suspect was described as average male height, thin build, wearing a tan or white hoodie and his face was covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickman Police Department at 270-236-2520 or Fulton County Dispatch at 270-236-3015.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event

Latest News

One-on-one with local artist Ragan Irvin.
One-on-one with local artist Ragan Irvin
Local artist Ragan Irvin performs "Makanda"
Local artist Ragan Irvin performs "Makanda"
Heartland Afternoon Hangout 10/17
Heartland Afternoon Hangout 10/17
Five teens were injured in a rollover crash near the Graves/Carlisle County line on KY Highway...
5 teens injured in rollover crash in Graves Co.