Herrin woman pleads guilty to first degree murder after stabbing ex-husband

Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of her ex-husband.(Colin Baillie)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois woman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of her ex-husband.

Jackson County State’s Attorney, Joseph A. Cervantez announced on October 16 that 42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty. Her case was set for jury trial on November 6.

On July 20, 2022, Stallman was taken into custody and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery in the death of her ex-husband, Edward Stallman.

Around 10:49 a.m. on July 20, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash at an Illinois Department of Transportation work zone located at the intersection of Highway 127 and Ava Road in Murphysboro.

Edward Stallman was rushed to the emergency room but appeared to have sustained a “puncture wound to his chest” that was not consistent with a vehicular crash injury. Edward was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the facility.

According to a release from the State’s Attorney, witnesses revealed that Alexis Stallman came to the IDOT work site and got into a verbal altercation with Edward Stallman just before the crash. Alexis’s vehicle was still on the scene when detectives discovered a bloodied kitchen knife in her purse on the front passenger floorboard.

Cervantez said that DNA analysis revealed that the blood was that of Edward Stallman.

“The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, from deputies to Detectives, did everything right in this investigation.” Cervantez said. “The Sheriff’s Office’s experience and dedication to this investigation allowed me to do my job and prosecute this senseless crime.”

The sentence hearing is set to take place on January 17, 2024.

