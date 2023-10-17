Fredericktown man sentenced to federal prison for child porn possession

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Joseph A. Morgan, 48, of Fredericktown, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 17 at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, law enforcement officials served a search warrant at a home in Madison County in March 2021. They had probable cause of a person at the home getting child porn over the internet.

Morgan was found at the property. Investigators also seized his tablet and thumb drive.

Investigators say more than 60 child porn videos were found on the devices.

At his guilty plea hearing earlier in 2023, Morgan admitted he used the internet to get the material.

After serving his 87-month sentence, Morgan will be placed on lifetime supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

