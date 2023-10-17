Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Fredericktown man sentenced to federal prison for child porn possession

A man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for possession of child...
A man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Joseph A. Morgan, 48, of Fredericktown, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 17 at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, law enforcement officials served a search warrant at a home in Madison County in March 2021. They had probable cause of a person at the home getting child porn over the internet.

Morgan was found at the property. Investigators also seized his tablet and thumb drive.

Investigators say more than 60 child porn videos were found on the devices.

At his guilty plea hearing earlier in 2023, Morgan admitted he used the internet to get the material.

After serving his 87-month sentence, Morgan will be placed on lifetime supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband

Latest News

Joseph M. Frye, 32, was charged in connection with a stabbing investigation in Dexter, Mo.
Man charged in connection with Dexter stabbing
Sassafras trees seen at Holly Ridge CA in Stoddard County, Mo.
Fall colors may now be seen in southeast Mo.; MDC says
According to KYTC, a portion of KY 121-Business will be temporarily closed starting around 6:15...
Part of KY 121-Business in Mayfield to close for Halloween parade Oct. 21
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects