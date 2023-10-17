First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Gradual warming trend to continue....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:58 AM CDT
Gradual warming is set to continue as our upper flow changes from northerly to northwesterly to westerly. In the short term, clear skies and calm winds will likely allow for areas of dense fog to form early this morning, especially around rivers, lakes and ponds. Otherwise it will be a mainly sunny day with just a few clouds lingering in our eastern counties this morning. Winds will be light today, with afternoon highs around 70° or so. Tonight will be clear and cool again…but Wednesday will bring more high clouds and a south wind; afternoon highs will be in the 70s.

A weak upper trough and front look to move through on Thursday with just enough moisture for some mostly light showers. Rainfall looks scattered and light, so our very dry conditions will likely continue. Behind this front there won’t be much temperature change- dry and relatively mild and pleasant conditions look to last through the weekend and even into early next week.

