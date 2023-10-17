First Alert: Brisk, foggy morning; gradual warming trend continues

(KFVS) - Clear skies and calm winds allowed fog to form early this morning, especially around rivers, lakes and ponds.

Fog will be dense in some locations.

This afternoon is looking mainly sunny with a few lingering clouds in our eastern counties.

A gradual warming trend is set to continue today as winds shift from northerly to northwesterly then to westerly.

Winds should be light.

Afternoon highs will be around 70 degrees.

Tonight will be clear and cool again.

More high clouds and a south wind arrive on Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the 70s.

A weak upper trough and front looks to bring light showers on Thursday.

Rainfall looks scattered and light, so our very dry conditions will likely continue.

Afternoon highs will not change much after the front moves through the Heartland.

Dry and relatively mild conditions look to continue through the weekend and even into early next week.

Highs will range in the low to mid 70s.

