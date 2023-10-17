Heartland Votes
Firefighter injured battling house fire in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Green Acres Drive on Monday, October 16.
Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Green Acres Drive on Monday, October 16.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a late night house fire in Cape Girardeau on Monday, October 16.

They responded at 11:17 p.m. to a fire at a medium sized two-story home on the 100 block of Green Acres Drive.

When they arrived flames could be seen coming from inside the garage.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, fire alarms alerted the family, who got out of the burning home and were all accounted for when crews arrived on the scene.

Crews said the fire was quickly put out within approximately 10 minutes.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire was then started.

Crews considered the fire to be accidental.

Firefighters were on the scene approximately 90 minutes.

According to Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Dillow, one firefighter was injured while battling the fire.

Dillow said the firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a minor leg injury. After treatment the firefighter was released.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews report the home has moderate fire and smoke damage estimated at $40,000.

Members of the Jackson Fire Rescue, Scott City Fire Department, Gordonville Fire Protection District, East County Fire Protection District and Fruitland Fire Protection District provided mutual aid.

