Fall Freedom Festival to be held at Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Veterans Affairs Health Care Center will host its second annual Fall Freedom Festival on Friday.

According to a release from a spokesperson for the health care center, the event will take place on October 20 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans from across the region are invited to attend.

“The Freedom Festival is something our VA employees came up with as a thank you to our veterans, as well as a way for them to have ready access to information and resources that are available to them,” said Libby Johnson, health system administrator at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center.

Johnson says the event promises to be beneficial to area veterans.

Outreach booths will be set up to provide veterans with valuable information about a variety of topics and VA services, including women’s health, enrollment, whole health programs, vocational rehabilitation, homeless Veterans programs, the My HealtheVet service, human resources, Veterans Benefits Administration and more.

The release states that several veteran interest groups will also have information available, including Disabled American Veterans, Missouri Veterans Commission, Missouri National Guard and more.

Free food and beverages, provided by the Marine Corps League, will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A drive-thru flu shot clinic will give area veterans the chance to get vaccinated in a quick and convenient manner and at no cost. If veterans prefer, they may walk inside to the primary care clinic to receive a vaccination, according to the release.

For more information, call (573) 686-4151 or visit www.va.gov/poplar-bluff-health-care.

