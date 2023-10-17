Fall colors may now be seen in southeast Mo.; MDC says

Heartland Votes
Sassafras trees seen at Holly Ridge CA in Stoddard County, Mo.
Sassafras trees seen at Holly Ridge CA in Stoddard County, Mo.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Fall colors may now be spotted along the highways and field edges in southeast Missouri.

Missouri Department of Conservationist Community Forester Jennifer Behnken said the firework displays of fall colors are highlighted by “crackling shades of cherry, tangerine and lemon.”

“The days of sipping apple cider bring with it cider hues in eastern hophornbeam, sycamore, wild plum, and American beech,” Behnken said in a news release. “Decorative arrangements of squash harmonize with the colors of nature’s redbuds, elms, and Kentucky coffee trees. Pumpkin patches mirror the oranges of sugar maples and persimmon trees.”

She said you’ll see vibrant reds of sumacs, sassafras and black gums, along with dogwoods starting to “show off” with mauve and magenta colors.

“Asters are now making their final stand of majestic lavender and purple shades, feeding late season pollinators on their final migrations,” Behnken said.

Behnken suggested the following locations for fall color views:

  • Francois mountains
  • Mississippi River hills
  • The Arcadia Valley (Ironton)
  • Genevieve/Farmington area
  • Along Highways 34, 72, 61, 51, 60, 67, 25 and Interstate 55

She said you could also take a detour to these areas:

  • Castor River Conservation Area
  • Magnolia Hollow Conservation Area
  • Hickory Canyon Natural Area
  • Pickle Springs Conservation Area
  • Francois State Park
  • Joe State Park
  • Knob Lick Towersite
  • Millstream Gardens Conservation Area

Fall color updates for across Missouri can be found online here.

