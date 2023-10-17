Chaffee and Jackson Softball teams win District Titles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chaffee and Jackson High School Softball teams won District Championships on Monday, October 16.

Chaffee defeated Neelyville 6-0 at Kelly High School to claim the Class 2 District 1 Championship and advance to the State Quarterfinal on Saturday, October 21.

Jackson won at Lindbergh 10-4 to claim the Class 5 District 1 Championship and advance to Saturday’s State Quarterfinal where the Lady Indians will play Francis Howell.

