Cape Girardeau City Council meets to discuss mall development

Today, City Council speaks more on the new developments on the Cape West Mall
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The redevelopment of the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is a go after a city council meeting.

Leaders discussed the project during a city council meeting on Monday, October 16. The project has seen opposition from some people in the community.

The plan calls for revamping areas of the mall to attract new businesses. On Monday, city leaders gave the green light for developers to go ahead with the changes, including Cape Girardeau City Mayor, Stacy Kinder.

“Well, tonight we finalized the approval for the agreement for the mall redevelopment,” said Kinder. “Then we also approved the bondage, the industrial revenue bond issue. So those two things were the final items that needed to be wrapped up so that the development crew could proceed.”

Developers have said that when it’s finished, they expect the revamped mall to bring in $80M in new tax revenue over a 30 year period. They also say the project will create more than 1,400 new jobs.

