Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

5 teens injured in rollover crash in Graves Co.

Five teens were injured in a rollover crash near the Graves/Carlisle County line on KY Highway...
Five teens were injured in a rollover crash near the Graves/Carlisle County line on KY Highway 121.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Five teens were injured in a rollover crash in western Kentucky Monday night, October 16.

According to a release from Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle crash around 8 p.m. Monday near the Graves/Carlisle County line on KY Highway 121.

He said a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer left the road and overturned several times, throwing three of the five occupants from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 16 year old from Wickliffe, Ky. His passengers included a 17 year old from Kevil, Ky., a 14 year old from Barlow, Ky., a 15 year old from LaCenter, Ky. and a 14 year old from Wickliffe.

Two of the teens were airlifted to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital for “life-threatening” injuries. A third teen was take to a Paducah hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to a Nashville hospital. The driver and another passenger were taken to a Paducah hospital by the sheriff with help from a rescue squad member.

According to the sheriff, the vehicle traveled 186 feet after leaving the road and rolled several times. Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Graves County deputies, Kentucky State Police, Mayfield-Graves County Rescue Squad, the Fancy Farm Fire Department and Mayfield-Graves County EMS responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event

Latest News

One-on-one with local artist Ragan Irvin.
One-on-one with local artist Ragan Irvin
Heartland Afternoon Hangout 10/17
Heartland Afternoon Hangout 10/17
The suspect was described as average male height, thin build, wearing a tan or white hoodie and...
Hickman, Ky. police investigating business robbery
Old Town Cape will host a Spooky Market at the riverfront market on Saturday, October 28.
Old Town Cape to host Spooky Market on Oct. 28