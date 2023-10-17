5 teens injured in rollover crash in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Five teens were injured in a rollover crash in western Kentucky Monday night, October 16.

According to a release from Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle crash around 8 p.m. Monday near the Graves/Carlisle County line on KY Highway 121.

He said a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer left the road and overturned several times, throwing three of the five occupants from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 16 year old from Wickliffe, Ky. His passengers included a 17 year old from Kevil, Ky., a 14 year old from Barlow, Ky., a 15 year old from LaCenter, Ky. and a 14 year old from Wickliffe.

Two of the teens were airlifted to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital for “life-threatening” injuries. A third teen was take to a Paducah hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to a Nashville hospital. The driver and another passenger were taken to a Paducah hospital by the sheriff with help from a rescue squad member.

According to the sheriff, the vehicle traveled 186 feet after leaving the road and rolled several times. Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Graves County deputies, Kentucky State Police, Mayfield-Graves County Rescue Squad, the Fancy Farm Fire Department and Mayfield-Graves County EMS responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

