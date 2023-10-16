Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Woman convicted of killing cop-boyfriend in 2006 rearrested after new boyfriend shot

By Walter Murphy, Lydian Kennin and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend, a Memphis police officer, in 2006 has been rearrested after allegedly attempting to kill her current boyfriend.

Monique Johnson, now 54, claimed self-defense during her 2008 trial, saying that MPD Officer Tony Hayes was abusive towards her. According to Johnson, on the night of the murder, while in a “fit of rage,” Hayes trapped her in a bathroom and she shot him six times.

Reports show that after the shooting, she and her teenage son loaded Hayes’ body into the trunk of a car, then went to get food.

Prosecutors painted Johnson as a jealous girlfriend, but jurors ultimately disagreed, opting to charge Johnson with a lesser charge of reckless homicide.

She was released only a few days after the conviction with time served and an additional four years probation.

Now, 15 years later, Johnson has been rearrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder of her new boyfriend in Cordova on Friday night.

The victim told investigators he woke up to see Johnson pointing a black gun at him, and she told him she would kill him.

Police say she did fire shots, and a fight ensued.

The victim was reportedly shot in the shoulder and in the hand.

At one point, he told police that Johnson pulled out a knife and even tried to stab him.

He was reportedly able to force her out of his home and lock the door.

Johnson also allegedly took her boyfriend’s phone and Apple Watch and went to her own home before going to work.

Her home is where police found bloody clothes from the fight with her boyfriend, and she was arrested.

She is now facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, theft of property, and domestic assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Green Acres Drive on...
Firefighter injured battling house fire in Cape Girardeau
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The...
Piedmont woman seriously injured in Wayne County crash
An investigation was opened into allegations of sexual abuse involving a then 17-year-old...
Poplar Bluff man booked after sexual abuse investigation
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Herrin woman pleads guilty to first degree murder after stabbing ex-husband
Poplar Bluff Police say a man's been charged in connection to sexual abuse allegations that...
Man charged in connection decades-old abuse allegations