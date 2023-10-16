Woman convicted of killing cop-boyfriend in 2006 rearrested after new boyfriend shot

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend, a Memphis police officer, in 2006 has been rearrested after allegedly attempting to kill her current boyfriend.

Monique Johnson, now 54, claimed self-defense during her 2008 trial, saying that MPD Officer Tony Hayes was abusive towards her. According to Johnson, on the night of the murder, while in a “fit of rage,” Hayes trapped her in a bathroom and she shot him six times.

Reports show that after the shooting, she and her teenage son loaded Hayes’ body into the trunk of a car, then went to get food.

Prosecutors painted Johnson as a jealous girlfriend, but jurors ultimately disagreed, opting to charge Johnson with a lesser charge of reckless homicide.

She was released only a few days after the conviction with time served and an additional four years probation.

Now, 15 years later, Johnson has been rearrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder of her new boyfriend in Cordova on Friday night.

The victim told investigators he woke up to see Johnson pointing a black gun at him, and she told him she would kill him.

Police say she did fire shots, and a fight ensued.

The victim was reportedly shot in the shoulder and in the hand.

At one point, he told police that Johnson pulled out a knife and even tried to stab him.

He was reportedly able to force her out of his home and lock the door.

Johnson also allegedly took her boyfriend’s phone and Apple Watch and went to her own home before going to work.

Her home is where police found bloody clothes from the fight with her boyfriend, and she was arrested.

She is now facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, theft of property, and domestic assault.

