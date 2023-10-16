Snake Road closed until Oct. 30

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October 30.

The road closes bi-annually to make a safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians.

According to the forest service, the 2.5-mile long road is closed September 1 through October 30 for many species, some of them considered threatened and endangered in Illinois and the United States. They will migrate to and from their winter habitat in the limestone bluffs across the road to their summer habitat in LaRue Swamp.

They say about 66 percent of the amphibians and 59 percent of the reptiles known to live in Illinois are found there.

While the road is closed to vehicles, it is open to people traveling on foot. The migration brings in people from all across the country.

It’s important to note special regulations apply to the area. The LaRue-Pine Hills/Otter Pond is a federally designated research natural area and, according to the forest service, unauthorized collecting and handling of any of these species is prohibited under federal and state law.

According to the forest service, visitors may see volunteers in the area counting snakes, people and cars. Snake Sentinels, volunteers for Snake Road, recently conducted training that covered datasheets and snake identification.

The Shawnee National Forest is located in southern Illinois between the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

