Quiet start to the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Monday, Heartland. A chilly start to the week due to those northerly winds still racing in. Another breezy and cool day expected with mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be a little crisp with evening lows dropping to the upper 30s and clear skies. We will gradually work our way back into the lower 70s as the week progresses. Conditions will stay fairly calm until our next front arrives Thursday bringing the chance for scattered showers overnight Wednesday through early morning Friday. As of now it looks like next weekend will be dry but slightly breezy with temperatures near average.

