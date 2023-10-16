Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff man booked after sexual abuse investigation

An investigation was opened into allegations of sexual abuse involving a then 17-year-old...
An investigation was opened into allegations of sexual abuse involving a then 17-year-old female and a then 32-year-old, now 55, James Hoyt of Poplar Bluff.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man surrendered himself after a warrant was issued for sodomy and rape.

On August 25, an investigation was opened into allegations of sexual abuse involving a then 17-year-old female and a then 32-year-old, now 55, James Hoyt of Poplar Bluff. The allegations stemmed from incidents alleged to have occurred in late 2001 and early 2002.

A Probable Cause Statement was submitted to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office regarding this investigation. This resulted in the filing of charges and a $100,000 Cash or Surety warrant being issued for Forcible Sodomy and Forcible Rape, through the Butler County Circuit Court.

On October 16, Hoyt surrendered himself at the Butler County Justice Center. Hoyt was booked and subsequently released on bond.

