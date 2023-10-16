New Madrid Police investigating pharmacy burglary

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - An overnight burglary at the New Madrid Pharmacy is under investigation.

According to the New Madrid Police Department, during the overnight hours of October 16, New Madrid Pharmacy was burglarized. The suspects gained entry to the building by cutting a hole in an exterior wall.

The suspects, who stole prescription medication and money, were careful to keep movement and debris hidden behind the building. The New Madrid Police Department believes the suspects also had accomplices acting as look outs during the incident.

Several leads related to the case have been developed, but the Police Department said they cannot be released to the public at this time.

After the burglary, the New Madrid Pharmacy announced they would be closed until further notice. However, around 2:45 p.m. on October 16, they announced that they were again open for business.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.