Missouri Dept. of Conservation provides CWD voluntary drop-off sites

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In its ongoing search to determine where Chronic Wasting Disease exists in the state, the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering voluntary deer head drop-off sites at select sites around the state.

CWD is a neurological disease that is fatal to deer. Each year, mandatory sample collection from deer harvested in select counties takes place during opening weekend of the November firearms deer season. This large-scale two-day sample collection effort will take place again on November 11-12.

In addition, MDC also offers voluntary CWD sampling opportunities for hunters who harvest deer at any time during the season, as well as self-service freezers. These voluntary sampling sites have a freezer that will preserve dropped-off deer heads until they are picked up by staff for CWD testing.

In southeast Missouri, these voluntary sampling sites fall into three categories. The MDC office, Non-MDC sampling partners, and deer head drop-off locations.

The MDC office is located at 2302 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. The MDC office can accommodate sampling during normal business hours. However, hunters are encouraged to call in advance to ensure staff are available for collecting samples. The phone number is 573-290-5858.

Each year, the MDC partners with taxidermists and meat processors to offer hunters additional locations to have deer sampled for CWD. Availability and hours vary so hunters should call these businesses in advance before taking a deer or deer head for sampling. Here are the following non-MDC sampling partners in the Heartland.

Bollinger – Elderland Meats & Processing at 8847 State Hwy E in Gipsy | 573-722-3622

Pemiscot – Mabry Meat Processing at 602 E Broadway St. in Hayti | 573-359-5570

Perry – Take This Job And Stuff It Taxidermy at 834 Hwy O in Perryville | 573-547-1541

Perry – Stonie’s Sausage Shop at 1507 Edgemont Blvd in Perryville | 573-547-2540

Perry – Wildest Dreams Taxidermy at 155 PCR 912 in St. Mary | 573-768-4521

Deer head drop-off locations feature self-serve freezers. Hunters will be responsible for bagging deer heads and filling out an information tag. Here are the following deer head drop-off locations in the Heartland:

Bollinger – Bollinger County CO-OP, 200 State Hwy 34 East, in Marble Hill

Bollinger – Welker Taxidermy, 44406 State Hwy 51 in Patton

Dunklin – York’s One Stop, 1107 Allen Rd. in Campbell

Madison – Barefoot Fireworks, 6852 State Hwy 67 in Fredericktown

Perry – MDC Perryville Forestry Office, 2206 W St. Joseph St. in Perryville

Wayne – MDC Piedmont Office, 410 Piedmont Ave in Piedmont

The MDC suggests that hunters should cut off the deer head, including antlers for any bucks, while leaving about six inches of neck attached before going to the drop-off site. Hunters can use the data sheets, zip ties, and trash bags available at the freezer sites to label and bag the heads.

