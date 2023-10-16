Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.(Florida Lottery)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A lucky Alabama man has won big in the Florida Lottery.

Gary Thomas paid $5 for his scratch-off ticket at Lotto Discount Liquor in Campbellton, Florida, near the Alabama border.

Instead of opting for the prize of $150,000 a year for life, Thomas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,440,000.

Thomas claimed his check at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Thomas said he couldn’t believe his good fortune and that “it’s still sinking in.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in custody in connection with a weekend stabbing.
Suspect in custody in connection with Dexter stabbing
The driver, a 16-year-old female, was going southbound when the vehicle ran off the left side...
Teenager injured in Bollinger County crash
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The driver...
Teenager injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deer poaching investigation in central...
4 juveniles facing charges in connection with deer poaching case in Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has lifted an endangered person advisory for a missing...
Endangered person advisory lifted after 6-year-old Missouri girl found safe

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is...
Pepper X marks the spot as expert scorches his own Guinness Book heat record
Shots fired at Kirkwood elementary school trunk-or-treat event
Former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney McCulloch releases statement after son taken into custody following shots fired at trunk-or-treat event
SERIES: The Case Against Clay Waller
The Case Against Clay Waller
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway