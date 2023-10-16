Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Ky. ‘Antler Alert’ reminds drivers of peak season for deer-vehicle crashes

The annual “Antler Alert” issued by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds drivers of the...
The annual “Antler Alert” issued by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds drivers of the peak season for deer-vehicle crashes.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The annual “Antler Alert” issued by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds drivers of the peak season for deer-vehicle crashes.

According to KYTC, about half of all deer-related crashes occur during the last three months of the year, with November having the most.

“As our traffic engineers review data for crash trends across the Commonwealth, the increase in deer-vehicle collisions in October, November, and December is noticeable, with a peak in November,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in the news release.  “That’s why we take time each year to remind drivers to use extra caution now through December as deer and other wildlife are on the move.  While deer can show up at all hours, they create a particular hazard at dusk and at night when visibility is not the greatest.”

According to Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Acting Deer Program Coordinator Joe McDermott, deer mating season is triggered by shorter days and cooler nights, putting deer on the move.

They say farmers harvesting crops contribute to this movement as deer are forced to range farther afield for forage and hiding places.

“With the onset of fall comes the breeding season, or rut, for white-tailed deer,” McDermott continued. “As the rut approaches, bucks begin chasing does in an attempt to breed. Deer essentially have blinders on during this time, which makes them particularly susceptible to motor vehicle collisions.”

In Kentucky, 3,084 highway crashes involving deer were reported to police in 2022, up about 100 from the 2021 numbers, according to the KYTC. There were four reported fatalities and 20 serious injuries due to deer collisions in 2022.

Of the 12 counties in KYTC District 1, five were in the top 30 for deer crashes statewide: Graves County with 60, Calloway County with 50, Marshall County with 41, Lyon County with 32, and McCracken County with 30.

Counties with the highest numbers statewide tend to have higher populations, higher traffic volume numbers, and more four-lane road miles. Tracking deer crash numbers is difficult to the number of drivers who go directly to their insurance agent with deer crash claims without reporting it to the police.

KYTC offers these driving tips:

  • Slow down immediately upon spotting a deer crossing the roadway; they tend to travel in groups.
  • Don’t swerve to avoid a deer, which can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.
  • In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped.
  • Always wear a seat belt.
  • Keep headlights on bright at night unless other vehicles are approaching.
  • Eliminate distractions while driving: Phones down!
  • Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active.

Motorists are asked to report all deer-vehicle collisions to police.  KYTC traffic engineers use the crash data to aid in placing deer-crossing warning signs and other safety measures.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in custody in connection with a weekend stabbing.
Suspect in custody in connection with Dexter stabbing
The driver, a 16-year-old female, was going southbound when the vehicle ran off the left side...
Teenager injured in Bollinger County crash
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The driver...
Teenager injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deer poaching investigation in central...
4 juveniles facing charges in connection with deer poaching case in Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has lifted an endangered person advisory for a missing...
Endangered person advisory lifted after 6-year-old Missouri girl found safe

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
[FILE PHOTO] Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by...
Mo. ‘Shakeout’ earthquake drill coming Oct. 19
One person was injured and a suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing in Dexter, Mo.
Suspect arrested after 1 person injured in stabbing in Dexter
Preparing for The Great Shakeout on Oct. 19.
Preparing for The Great Shakeout