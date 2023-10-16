Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.(Shelby County Jail)
By Jonathan Hardison and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The public will learn new details about the circumstances surrounding the death of Natalee Holloway at a change-of-plea and sentencing hearing for the prime suspect in her death, Joran van der Sloot, sources confirmed to WBRC.

Van der Sloot is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court after pleading not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges earlier this summer.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Mountain Brook, Alabama, teen Natalee Holloway.

Holloway family attorney John Kelly told NBC News that van der Sloot will reveal new details about Holloway’s death as part of the plea agreement expected to be unsealed in court. It is a development sources confirmed to WBRC and is expected to happen inside the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse in downtown Birmingham.

Kelly told NBC News that part of the agreement was to reveal how Holloway died.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave
A suspect is in custody in connection with a weekend stabbing.
Suspect in custody in connection with Dexter stabbing
The driver, a 16-year-old female, was going southbound when the vehicle ran off the left side...
Teenager injured in Bollinger County crash
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The driver...
Teenager injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deer poaching investigation in central...
4 juveniles facing charges in connection with deer poaching case in Mo.

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses
Nic Woodley
University football staffer arrested for exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case