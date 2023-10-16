Jackson Police and DEA announces Fall Drug Take Back Day

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration has announced the date of its Fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, October 28, Jackson PD and DEA will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped people rid their homes of unneeded medications that can become a gateway to addiction, such as old, unwanted or expired medications.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. Those in Jackson can use the collection bin in the lobby of the police department at 202 W. Jackson Blvd.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, you can contact Cpl. Rick Whitaker by emailing rwhitaker@jacksonpd.org or by calling 573-243-3151, extension 2111.

