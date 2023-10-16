Heartland Votes
Halloween Costume Giveaway at McCracken County Public Library

Halloween costumes will be given on a first come, first serve basis. According to the McCracken...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Just in time for Halloween, the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah will be giving away new and gently-used children’s costumes.

The Halloween Costume Giveaway will be held on Tuesday, October 17 from 3-6 p.m. for anyone who may need one this holiday season. Costumes will be given on a first come, first serve basis. According to the McCracken County Public Library, the costumes are thanks to a generous donation.

The giveaway will be on the second floor of the McCracken County Public Library. Any costumes not given away will be available at the Unity in Community Day on Wednesday, October 18 from 2-6 p.m.

Donation opportunities are still available. To learn more, you can contact the library by calling 270-442-2510.

