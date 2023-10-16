First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Gradual warming trend......next chance of rain about Thursday....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We’re going to start the work week with a gradual warming trend….with our next chance of rain not until Thursday. For today we still have cool northerly flow aloft on the back side of an upper low. However, this system is weakening and moving away so we should have more sunshine and moderating temps….although it will be breezy and cool. It looks like we’ll still have quite a bit of cloud cover lingering in our eastern counties (especially SE Illinois) while western counties become mostly sunny. Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temps to fall Monday night into Tuesday morning, resulting in lows of about 37 to 43. Areas of fog are possible toward daybreak, especially around rivers ands lakes.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly sunny with warming temps as the upper flow becomes westerly again. On Thursday an upper trough and weak cold front will push though; this will bring clouds and a perhaps a few rain showers. Right now it looks like next weekend will be dry and seasonably mild.

