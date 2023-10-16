First Alert: Breezy, cool today

Heartland Votes
Your First Alert forecast at 5 a.m. on 10/16.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The work week starts with a gradual warming trend, with our next chance of rain on Thursday.

For today, we should have more sunshine and moderating temps. It will be breezy and cool.

Brian Alworth says it looks like we’ll still have quite a bit of cloud cover lingering in our eastern counties, especially southeast Illinois, while western counties become mostly sunny.

Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temps to fall Monday night into Tuesday morning, resulting in lows of about 37 to 43.

Areas of fog are possible toward daybreak, especially around rivers ands lakes.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly sunny with warming temps as the upper flow becomes westerly again.

On Thursday, an upper trough and weak cold front will push through bringing clouds and perhaps a few rain showers.

Right now it looks like next weekend will be dry and seasonably mild.

