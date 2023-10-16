Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A deadly officer-involved shooting is under investigation.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen, it happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in the old Kingsway Mall location on Murray Lane.

According to McMillen, a group was having an AA meeting when a man in the group who was armed reportedly threatened to shoot himself.

Officers got everyone out of the building and they worked to get negotiators on scene.

They say the man, identified as 68-year-old George Holland, of Delta, was the only person in the building when the situation escalated. Chief McMillen said Holland started waving a gun around and making threats.

One of the DPS officers shot Holland.

McMillen said EMS were close by and moved in quickly. They tried live-saving measures, but Holland died at the hospital.

No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.

The officer is on administrative leave per department policy. The department contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate.

