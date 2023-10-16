Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave

No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A deadly officer-involved shooting is under investigation.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen, it happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in the old Kingsway Mall location on Murray Lane.

According to McMillen, a group was having an AA meeting when a man in the group who was armed reportedly threatened to shoot himself.

Officers got everyone out of the building and they worked to get negotiators on scene.

They say the man, identified as 68-year-old George Holland, of Delta, was the only person in the building when the situation escalated. Chief McMillen said Holland started waving a gun around and making threats.

One of the DPS officers shot Holland.

McMillen said EMS were close by and moved in quickly. They tried live-saving measures, but Holland died at the hospital.

No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.

The officer is on administrative leave per department policy. The department contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in custody in connection with a weekend stabbing.
Suspect in custody in connection with Dexter stabbing
The driver, a 16-year-old female, was going southbound when the vehicle ran off the left side...
Teenager injured in Bollinger County crash
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The driver...
Teenager injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deer poaching investigation in central...
4 juveniles facing charges in connection with deer poaching case in Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has lifted an endangered person advisory for a missing...
Endangered person advisory lifted after 6-year-old Missouri girl found safe

Latest News

The annual “Antler Alert” issued by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds drivers of the...
Ky. ‘Antler Alert’ reminds drivers of peak season for deer-vehicle crashes
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
[FILE PHOTO] Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by...
Mo. ‘Shakeout’ earthquake drill coming Oct. 19
One person was injured and a suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing in Dexter, Mo.
Suspect arrested after 1 person injured in stabbing in Dexter