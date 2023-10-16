Chilly tonight, mild work week ahead

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw lots of sunshine and cool temperatures across the area today and this trend will continue for this evening. Temperatures will fall rapidly through the 50s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will mainly be in the upper 30s. Some of our protected valleys could wake up with a little patchy frost. For our Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Later this week there is a chance for a few scattered showers. At this time however most of our guidance is trending drier as we head towards Thursday.

