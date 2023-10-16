Chicago man accused of breaking into Carbondale business

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Chicago man is accused of breaking into a business in southern Illinois and taking items.

Carlos J. Phenix, 67, of Chicago, was arrested on a burglary charge. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 400 block of North Illinois Avenue around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Officers say they found Phenix “actively engaged in burglarizing the business.”

Phenix ran from officers, but was caught after a brief foot chase.

According to police, property belonging to the business was found and returned.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

