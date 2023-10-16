Armored truck driver robbed at gunpoint outside St. Louis McDonald’s

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Brinks armored truck driver was robbed at gunpoint outside a St. Louis McDonald’s Monday morning.

The robbery took place at the fast-food restaurant at 1119 N. Tucker around 7:40 a.m. According to police, the truck driver was returning to deposit the money from McDonald’s into his armored truck when he was held at gunpoint by two men. The suspects took the duffel bag of cash and drove off in a white sedan.

No other information has been released. Anyone who can assist in the investigation is encouraged to call police.

