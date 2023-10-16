Amber Alert issued for 2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King

Heartland Votes
An Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Kylie Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper. They were last seen around 11:52 a.m. Sunday at a Burger King located at 7301 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, Georgia.
By Josiah Berry and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two Georgia children who are believed to be in extreme danger after police say they were abducted from a Burger King.

According to the Columbus Police Department, 11-year-old Kylie Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper were last seen around 11:52 a.m. Sunday at a Burger King located at 7301 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, Georgia. The two children are believed to be in extreme danger, WTVM reports.

Police say the children are believed to be in the custody of 49-year-old Mikaela Harrell. They were last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV with a Georgia tag of TGS7835.

The direction of flight is believed to be Ocilla, Georgia.

Kylie is described as a white girl with straight, shoulder-length, brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4′9″ and weighs 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white Croc shoes.

Kylann is described as a white girl with red hair and green eyes. She is 3′4″ and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants.

Harrell is described as a white woman with straight, brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 158 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-987-0994.

