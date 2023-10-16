Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

24th annual Fall Fest at Beggs Family Farm

This was the 24th annual Fall Fest at the farm.
This was the 24th annual Fall Fest at the farm.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fall festivities for the month of October continued on Sunday, October 15 at Beggs Family Farm.

They had their usual games and activities, alongside a special visit from Disney princesses and a collaboration with Kenny Rogers.

The manager of the farm told us how important it is to not only work with other local businesses, but to have fun while doing it too.

“You know, we’re like teaming up with other local businesses and doing collaborations and it seemed like a great addition to the farm, you know, a great addition to the farm today,” Bryce Beggs said.

We spoke with a visitor to the farm who shared with us how much fun he and his family had.

“They loved picking the pumpkins,” Wes Adelman said. “They loved the new corn silo, that was great. They’re excited. It’s a beautiful day. We’re excited and very happy to be here.”

This was the 24th annual Fall Fest at the farm.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deer poaching investigation in central...
4 juveniles facing charges in connection with deer poaching case in Mo.
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The driver...
Teenager injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Officers at the Dexter Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday morning. The victim...
Suspect apprehended after Dexter stabbing
Watch Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on KFVS12.
Heartland Football Friday 10/13
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Latest News

Giant City State Park will be hosting a birding hike and an Elizabeth Keckley Program
Giant City State Park to host two events on November 4
Dave
LMPD surprises Vietnam veteran battling cancer
The driver, a 16-year-old female, was going southbound when the vehicle ran off the left side...
Teenager injured in Bollinger County crash
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Dr. Shannon answers the Heartland’s mental health questions