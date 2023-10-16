24th annual Fall Fest at Beggs Family Farm

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fall festivities for the month of October continued on Sunday, October 15 at Beggs Family Farm.

They had their usual games and activities, alongside a special visit from Disney princesses and a collaboration with Kenny Rogers.

The manager of the farm told us how important it is to not only work with other local businesses, but to have fun while doing it too.

“You know, we’re like teaming up with other local businesses and doing collaborations and it seemed like a great addition to the farm, you know, a great addition to the farm today,” Bryce Beggs said.

We spoke with a visitor to the farm who shared with us how much fun he and his family had.

“They loved picking the pumpkins,” Wes Adelman said. “They loved the new corn silo, that was great. They’re excited. It’s a beautiful day. We’re excited and very happy to be here.”

This was the 24th annual Fall Fest at the farm.

