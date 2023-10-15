Teenager injured in Bollinger County crash

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SCOPUS, Mo. (KFVS) - A teenager was injured in an early morning crash in Bollinger County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred on October 14 around 3:45 a.m. The crash location was on Route B in Scopus.

The driver, a 16-year-old female, was going southbound when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

The juvenile was taken by ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to be treated for moderate injuries.

According to the MSHP, she was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

