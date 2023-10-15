Shots fired at Kirkwood elementary school trunk-or-treat event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shots were fired at Tillman Elementary’s trunk-or-treat event being held at the Kirkwood North Middle School parking lot, according to the Kirkwood Police.

Police said a person attending the event was causing a disturbance and was confronted by others attending the event just before 5 p.m. Police said the subject then displayed a handgun and fired multiple shots in the air.

The suspect was tackled and detained by other eventgoers, according to police.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

