Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Isolated showers tonight, gradual warm up through the week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland. We’ve been tracking some isolated showers this evening, but by the overnight hours, we should see some drier conditions. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the low 40s in some places, thanks to breaks in the cloud coverage. The Heartland will see more sunshine tomorrow, but we will still see some clouds, and we will see temperatures get up to the low to mid 60s. We are also looking at some gusty winds for Monday.

Throughout the week, temperatures gradually begin to increase. By Wednesday we should see temperatures in the low 70s. Windy conditions will take a break on Tuesday but continue through the rest of the work week. There are small chances of showers Thursday and Friday but otherwise it looks dry for the week and next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deer poaching investigation in central...
4 juveniles facing charges in connection with deer poaching case in Mo.
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The driver...
Teenager injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Officers at the Dexter Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday morning. The victim...
Suspect apprehended after Dexter stabbing
Watch Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on KFVS12.
Heartland Football Friday 10/13
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 6AM on 10/15/23
First Alert: Cloudy and cool weekend continues
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cloudy and cool conditions for today
First Alert Forecast @ 6AM on 10/15/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6AM on 10/15/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cool, cloudy weekend continues