Isolated showers tonight, gradual warm up through the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland. We’ve been tracking some isolated showers this evening, but by the overnight hours, we should see some drier conditions. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the low 40s in some places, thanks to breaks in the cloud coverage. The Heartland will see more sunshine tomorrow, but we will still see some clouds, and we will see temperatures get up to the low to mid 60s. We are also looking at some gusty winds for Monday.

Throughout the week, temperatures gradually begin to increase. By Wednesday we should see temperatures in the low 70s. Windy conditions will take a break on Tuesday but continue through the rest of the work week. There are small chances of showers Thursday and Friday but otherwise it looks dry for the week and next weekend.

