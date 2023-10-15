Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Immersive ‘Netflix House’ locations coming to US

Netflix plans to open locations called “Netflix House” that will allow fans to fully immerse...
Netflix plans to open locations called “Netflix House” that will allow fans to fully immerse themselves in their favorite shows. They will be able to shop for themed products, eat food based on a show and play some games, too.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix will soon be opening locations called “Netflix House” that will allow fans to fully immerse themselves in their favorite shows.

The streaming company’s vice president of consumer products made the announcement during an interview with Bloomberg.

Fans will be able to shop for themed products, eat food based on a show and play some games, too. The locations will have rotating installations.

Netflix is aiming to launch the first two locations in the United States in 2025 before expanding globally. The exact locations have yet to be announced.

While the company has previously launched dozens of pop-up locations, these will be permanent fixtures.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deer poaching investigation in central...
4 juveniles facing charges in connection with deer poaching case in Mo.
Watch Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on KFVS12.
Heartland Football Friday 10/13
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The driver...
Teenager injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Officers at the Dexter Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday morning. The victim...
Suspect apprehended after Dexter stabbing

Latest News

The deal could end the largest-ever health care strike in United States history. (KGO via CNN)
Kaiser Permanente reaches tentative deal with union workers
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Packed Gaza hospitals warn thousands could die as supplies run low and Israeli ground offensive looms
Greg Tidwell is the owner of the 1940 Ford that just won the title of the world’s most...
40s Ford wins title of most beautiful truck in the world
The truck's owner wanted his project vehicle to be bold and ostentatious but subtle and...
Owner of 1940 Ford 'shocked' to win world's most beautiful truck title