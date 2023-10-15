Heartland Votes
Giant City State Park to host two events on November 4

Giant City State Park will be hosting a birding hike and an Elizabeth Keckley Program
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Giant City State Park will be hosting two events on Saturday, November 4.

The first event is a birding hike being held from 9-11 a.m. With leaves falling off the trees, it is a great time to look for winter birds in Giant City. Participants will be able to join State Park volunteer and Southern Illinois Audubon Society member, Vicki Lang-Mendenhall as she guides them along the 1/3 mile accessible Post Oak Trail.

The birding hike is free and open to the public, but registration is required. You can register by calling 618-457-4836.

The second event will be the Elizabeth Keckley Program, which runs from 1-2 p.m. You can join Marlene Rivero, a local first-person heritage interpreter and storyteller, as she brings “Elizabeth Keckley (Lizzie) of Dinwiddie County, Virginia” to life.

Lizzie is well known for her work in the White House for Mary Todd Lincoln, President Abraham Lincoln’s wife, as well as being her confidante. Lizzie was also a seamstress who gained a reputation as a first-rate tailor and dressmaker while being a slave.

