Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Cool and cloudy weekend continues with a chance of light showers

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/14/23
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It has been a cool, cloudy and windy day across the region to start your weekend and the cool weather will continue.

On Saturday night, there is a chance for some light showers that could last overnight.

Sunday morning won’t be super cold thanks to all the cloud coverage, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will be chilly throughout the day on Sunday, with cloudy skies, windy conditions, and temperatures getting up to the upper 50s.

The beginning of the week starts to get gradually warmer, getting up to the lower 70s by the end of the work week. Some sunshine will return by Monday but the entire week will be fairly breezy.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deer poaching investigation in central...
4 juveniles facing charges in connection with deer poaching case in Mo.
Human remains were found around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 while crews were serving a...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Watch Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on KFVS12.
Heartland Football Friday 10/13
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Selflessness / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0
Sheryl Crow’s childhood home in Kennett for sale

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cool, cloudy weekend continues
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cloudy and breezy weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cold front moves in late tomorrow