First Alert: Cool and cloudy weekend continues with a chance of light showers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It has been a cool, cloudy and windy day across the region to start your weekend and the cool weather will continue.

On Saturday night, there is a chance for some light showers that could last overnight.

Sunday morning won’t be super cold thanks to all the cloud coverage, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will be chilly throughout the day on Sunday, with cloudy skies, windy conditions, and temperatures getting up to the upper 50s.

The beginning of the week starts to get gradually warmer, getting up to the lower 70s by the end of the work week. Some sunshine will return by Monday but the entire week will be fairly breezy.

