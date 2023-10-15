First Alert: Cloudy and cool weekend continues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sunday will be another day of cloudy skies and even some isolated showers. Rain will stay fairly light today, but expect wind gusts up to 20 mph for most of the area.

Sunday morning temperatures will start in the upper 40s to low 50s and gradually increase into the upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around late into the afternoon and break apart by the evening.

As we head into the work week, sunshine will return to the Heartland along with temps in the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.