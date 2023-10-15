Heartland Votes
Cloudy and cool conditions for today

By Meghan Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning, Heartland, and happy Sunday. Well, today will be another day of cloudy skies and even some isolated showers. Rain will stay fairly light today, but expect wind gusts up to 20mph for most of the area. Temperatures this morning will start in the upper 40s to low 50s and gradually increase into the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around late into the afternoon and break apart by this evening.

As we head into the work week, sunshine will return to the heartland along with temps in the low 70s.

