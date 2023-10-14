Heartland Votes
Teenager injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The driver...
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The driver was injured but no one was in the parked vehicle at the time of the crash
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A teenager was injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County after running off the roadway.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred on October 13 around 10:20 p.m. The crash location was on MO 177 and CR 657.

The crash occurred as the driver, a 17-year-old male, was going northbound. The vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. According to the report, there was no driver in the parked vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken via ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau after receiving moderate injuries. According to the MSHP, he was wearing a safety device.

