Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Suspect apprehended after Dexter stabbing

Officers at the Dexter Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday morning. The victim...
Officers at the Dexter Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday morning. The victim was stabbed multiples times and treated for non-life-threatening wounds(Source: Gray News)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was apprehended as a suspect in a stabbing that took place in Dexter.

On October 14, at 4:09 a.m., Officers at the Dexter Police Department responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of West Business Highway 60. The victim was stabbed multiples times and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect is identified as a 32-year-old white male and was apprehended around 4:16 a.m. in the area of the crime scene. He is currently being held at the Dexter Police Department on 24-hour hold.

The Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was notified of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deer poaching investigation in central...
4 juveniles facing charges in connection with deer poaching case in Mo.
Human remains were found around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 while crews were serving a...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Watch Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on KFVS12.
Heartland Football Friday 10/13
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Selflessness / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0
Sheryl Crow’s childhood home in Kennett for sale

Latest News

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The driver...
Teenager injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Rex Piper was arrested and issued citations for Possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the...
Marion Police arrest man after locating fentanyl, suspected fraudulent government credentials
Officers seized about 90 capsules of suspected fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia and...
Herrin fentanyl bust
The events include a Trunk or Treat around the Lake at the Complex with many local businesses...
Multiple events to take place at Sikeston Recreation Complex on Saturday