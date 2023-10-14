Suspect apprehended after Dexter stabbing

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was apprehended as a suspect in a stabbing that took place in Dexter.

On October 14, at 4:09 a.m., Officers at the Dexter Police Department responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of West Business Highway 60. The victim was stabbed multiples times and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect is identified as a 32-year-old white male and was apprehended around 4:16 a.m. in the area of the crime scene. He is currently being held at the Dexter Police Department on 24-hour hold.

The Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was notified of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

